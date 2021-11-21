Shard Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $230.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 69.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.