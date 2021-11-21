SharedStake (SGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,171.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $16,074.55 and $2,171.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

