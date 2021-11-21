Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56. Shimizu has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Get Shimizu alerts:

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.