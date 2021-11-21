Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56. Shimizu has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.
About Shimizu
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.