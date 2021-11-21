Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Expands By 21.3%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.41 and a quick ratio of 19.41.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

