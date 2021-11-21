Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 19.1%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 826,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.