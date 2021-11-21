Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 19.1%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 826,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
About Alterity Therapeutics
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.
