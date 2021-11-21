Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Drops By 19.9%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.57. 123,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,464. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.00 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.