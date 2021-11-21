Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Rises By 36.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:MUC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $16.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
