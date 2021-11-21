Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Rises By 36.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MUC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

