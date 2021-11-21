Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Expands By 20.0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 84,087 shares of company stock worth $94,577 over the last ninety days. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.18.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.