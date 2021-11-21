Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Grows By 37.1%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,655,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 3,395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,790.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHHOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

