Short Interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Drops By 17.0%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CHPT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $342,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

