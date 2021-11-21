Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Grows By 22.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CRLBF traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 464,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,764. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

