Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Decreases By 17.0%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

