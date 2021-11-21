Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Grows By 19.0%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.5 days.

Shares of DWHHF remained flat at $$52.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

