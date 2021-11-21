Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Increases By 19.1%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DPCM Capital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,344 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 104.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 530,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 271,707 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the third quarter worth $632,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOA stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 176,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,033. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

