Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Rises By 22.6%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 410,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 205.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.