Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Rises By 21.5%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,203. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

