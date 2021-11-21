Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Drops By 20.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of GP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,106. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth about $237,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
