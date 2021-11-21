Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Drops By 20.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,106. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth about $237,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GP shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

