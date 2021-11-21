Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Increases By 22.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 1,357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 2,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,193. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

