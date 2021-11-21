Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expands By 21.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 583,873 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

HL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69, a PEG ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

