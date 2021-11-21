Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Declines By 20.4%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in IKONICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IKONICS stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,301. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of -192.31 and a beta of 0.94. IKONICS has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

