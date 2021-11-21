Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Drops By 20.4%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 215,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 254,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 164.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. 656,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $148.86. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

