Short Interest in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expands By 20.2%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 23,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 37.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,986 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth $85,979,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth $65,426,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,048,000 after purchasing an additional 709,565 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

KDMN remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. 1,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

