Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Rises By 20.6%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

KYCCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded up $5.98 on Friday, reaching $651.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302. Keyence has a 52-week low of $437.00 and a 52-week high of $711.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.52.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

