Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Rises By 36.2%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,500 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 953,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 480.9 days.

KNCAF stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

