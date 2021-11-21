Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Increases By 20.4%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

