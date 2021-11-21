Short Interest in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Decreases By 17.3%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 767,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $5,716,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

