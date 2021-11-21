Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Declines By 16.9%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Rock Soffer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,135 shares of company stock valued at $100,864.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Longeveron by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Longeveron by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Longeveron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Longeveron by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $10.03 on Friday. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

