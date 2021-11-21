Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Grows By 22.5%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,925. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

