Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Grows By 22.5%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,925. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
