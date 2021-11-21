Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Grows By 20.9%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.50 on Friday, reaching $339.72. 6,957,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.85. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

