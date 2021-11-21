Short Interest in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Grows By 22.4%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 272,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

MODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $147.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,923. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.