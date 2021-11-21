Short Interest in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Decreases By 16.9%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group stock opened at $226.17 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47. The company has a market cap of $822.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.