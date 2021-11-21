Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Grows By 20.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,883. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

