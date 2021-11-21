Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Grows By 22.6%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.