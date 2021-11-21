Short Interest in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Grows By 19.3%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE PKG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.
In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
