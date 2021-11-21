Short Interest in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Grows By 19.3%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

