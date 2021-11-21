Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Expands By 19.8%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO David A. Neumann purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 1,639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth $1,732,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,066,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 267.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 35.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,348. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

