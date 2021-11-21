Short Interest in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Increases By 19.0%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 58,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,061. The firm has a market cap of $248.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

