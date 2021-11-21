Short Interest in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Increases By 19.0%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PROF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 58,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,061. The firm has a market cap of $248.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
