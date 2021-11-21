Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Expands By 19.4%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 890,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 966.6 days.

QBCRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154. Quebecor has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

QBCRF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

