Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Expands By 22.9%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 205,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 211,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

