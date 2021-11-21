Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Grows By 22.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 555,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.