Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Drops By 19.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

RHHVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.40. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

