Short Interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Rises By 19.0%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 468,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RKLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 492,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

