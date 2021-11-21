Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Drops By 17.2%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.