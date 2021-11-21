Short Interest in Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Expands By 19.5%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 608.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SISXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Savaria has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

