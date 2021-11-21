Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Rises By 20.8%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIHS. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.20. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

