Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Declines By 17.8%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $175.49 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $128.98 and a one year high of $177.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.56.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

