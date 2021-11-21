Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Grows By 20.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,192.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. Signify has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

