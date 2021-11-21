Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Drops By 18.8%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($38.64) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

