Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Expands By 36.2%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 278,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

