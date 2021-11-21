Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Drops By 19.4%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SBRKF stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
