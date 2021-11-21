Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Drops By 19.4%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SBRKF stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

