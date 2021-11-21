Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Increases By 18.9%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $108,251,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after buying an additional 632,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.13. 2,006,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,583. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

